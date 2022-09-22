Create New Account
Alex Jones says we - the USA - are already at war with Russia . Get ready for the Nukes to arrive to your cities soon. Run for the hills now ! Better yet go underground into your Bomb Shelter.
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

Putin ain't messing around. Someone needs to tell the Sniffer it is time to take his mask off and surrender.  If not, then our Military can shoot him per Trump's order to our Military given by the blacked out American Flag he showed everyone after his Ohio Rally a few days ago. That was meant to inform our entire Military around the World that they are about to be given orders to attack the Scum Bags and Traitors around the World.  Let's Roll !    Let's get this party started.

russiausanukes

