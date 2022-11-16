Create New Account
Corporate World Government with Clint Richardson
Weaponized News
Published 13 days ago

Sam, Thomas and Clint discuss the 2022 Elections, COP27, G20, CBDC, the patriot/truth movement, COVID-19, bioweapon labs, vaccines, solutions and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Keywords
vaccinesg20solutionsthe patriottruth movementcovid-19cbdc2022 electionsbioweapon labscop27

