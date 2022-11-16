Corporate World Government with Clint Richardson

Sam, Thomas and Clint discuss the 2022 Elections, COP27, G20, CBDC, the patriot/truth movement, COVID-19, bioweapon labs, vaccines, solutions and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Clint Richardson

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/

http://www.strawmanstory.info/

https://odysee.com/@redpillsundayschool:e

https://www.facebook.com/people/Red-Pill-Sunday-School/100068350300662/

https://republicbroadcasting.org/the-corporation-nation-with-clint-richardson/

https://archive.org/details/the_corporation_nation_2010_wakeup

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL





https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/





+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)





https://twitter.com/AlphaOmegaEnrg





Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

Sources:

https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1592302145616887808/photo/2

https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1592554170225430528

https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/preamble/

https://www.amazon.com/Hacking-Democracy-Bev-Harris/dp/B01LX1WH9E

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-g20-panel-calls-for-global-digital-health-passports?utm_campaign=64483

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1590479973957406721

https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1592429811125088256

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1592573241130102784

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfbP4F_uADI

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2017/08/24/an-open-letter-to-flat-earthers/

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2021/04/14/dr-andrew-kaufmans-viral-disinformation/

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2021/09/02/wagging-the-dog-part-2-the-story-behind-the-story-of-covid-19-condensed-cut/

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2021/09/02/wagging-the-dog-part-2-the-story-behind-the-story-of-covid-19-condensed-cut/

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2017/09/17/a-brief-history-of-the-flat-earth-society/





