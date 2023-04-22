CHAOS ON THE STREETS! - Crime Skyrockets Due To Inflation! - Dollar Collapse Leads To DESPERATION!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the cause of mass violence and theft throughout the United States and elsewhere.
Many businesses are packing up and leaving California. Chicago is dealing with riots and utter chaos as the government shrugs. What causes this? Liberal woke policies? Sure, but there's far more to it.
Inflation is the root cause of the vast majority of poverty we're seeing today and it's all by design. As the dollar collapses and the new world cashless economy of BRICS takes over, this is going to escalate dramatically.
Tim Picciott who is a certified financial planner describes what he expects to see in the coming years as we witness inflation shoot through the roof and the desperation of the public worsen. Is this the perfect excuse to get order out of chaos and push people into ration lines under a central bank digital currency (CBDC)?
What we're witnessing today is the very basis of what globalists are orchestrating for the Great Reset.
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