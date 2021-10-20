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Canadian Neuroscientist Speaks Out Against Government Mandates Feat. Prof Chris Shaw (Truth Warrior)
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10 views • October 20, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnx5mq-canadian-neuroscientist-speaks-out-against-government-mandates-feat.-prof-c.html
https://rightedition.com/2017/09/15/the-toronto-protocols/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
I will be speaking with Christopher Shaw, a Canadian neuroscientist/professor who is about to lose his career due to his refusal to take these experimental & very risky shots that the Canadian government is attempting to mandate nationwide.
He has decided to fight back & add his voice to the numerous scientists now speaking out against this scientific fraud & blatant breach of human rights.
Chris did his undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences at the University of California at Irvine, then a M.Sc. in Medical Physiology at the Hebrew University & a Ph.D in neurobiology at the same institution. Chris is the author of over 150 peer-reviewed articles, numerous book chapters & edited books, & has authored two books on neurological diseases & one on vaccine controversies.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
Watch the new CULT OF THE MEDICS trailer: https://cultofthemedics.com/
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGAURD stop giving your $ to walmart, make the switch! https://truthwarriorswitch.com/
https://rightedition.com/2017/09/15/the-toronto-protocols/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
I will be speaking with Christopher Shaw, a Canadian neuroscientist/professor who is about to lose his career due to his refusal to take these experimental & very risky shots that the Canadian government is attempting to mandate nationwide.
He has decided to fight back & add his voice to the numerous scientists now speaking out against this scientific fraud & blatant breach of human rights.
Chris did his undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences at the University of California at Irvine, then a M.Sc. in Medical Physiology at the Hebrew University & a Ph.D in neurobiology at the same institution. Chris is the author of over 150 peer-reviewed articles, numerous book chapters & edited books, & has authored two books on neurological diseases & one on vaccine controversies.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
Watch the new CULT OF THE MEDICS trailer: https://cultofthemedics.com/
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGAURD stop giving your $ to walmart, make the switch! https://truthwarriorswitch.com/
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