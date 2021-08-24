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Australia painted as a ‘dystopian nightmare’ as footage goes viral
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110 views • August 24, 2021
More footage from Australia is going viral and painting our country as a “dystopian nightmare” where individual rights are not protected and a scared populace submits to a police state, according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
Sky News.com.au
https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/australia-painted-as-a-dystopian-nightmare-as-footage-goes-viral/video/9d2382816a3b3d967881b9bbce757a8c
Sky News.com.au
https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/australia-painted-as-a-dystopian-nightmare-as-footage-goes-viral/video/9d2382816a3b3d967881b9bbce757a8c
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