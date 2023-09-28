Global Cabal Cancels Russell Brand: Woke Companies & U.K. Government Target Truth Teller

Stew Peters Show





Sep 27, 2023





Nobody is going after Russell Brand because of his sex life.

Political analyst David Vance is here to talk about the latest from the Russell Brand story.

If the powers that be really cared about sexual depravity hundreds of our leaders and politicians would have been executed by now.

The allegations against Brand are a highly coordinated media hit job to counter Brand’s growing anti-establishment influence.

The British government is also targeting Russell Brand and want him discredited.

Brand’s Youtube channel has now demonetized his account based on allegations.

So far, Rumble has not caved to the threats from corporations and governments.

However, the U.K. government may take action against Rumble and will not be available to British viewers.

The European Union could also follow suit and cut off the entire continent.

This is an attack on free speech.

