What Happens When You Have Aluminum Buildup

You may have aluminum buildup if feel the following symptoms! 👀



In this video, Dr. Bill McGraw, who has been healing people from chronic disease by assisting in heavy metal removal and using the Rife technology, lists several symptoms that may stem from having aluminum buildup in your body. 👇



According to Dr. Bill McGraw, some of the common symptoms stemming from aluminum buildup include a general feeling of not feeling well, accompanied by having problems with tasting, seeing, or hearing, as well as difficulty in moving due to muscle aches and nerve pain. 👈



Click here to hear the full podcast episode to learn more about aluminum buildup: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

