© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Casting Another Fire Ant Colony with Molten Aluminum (Cast #061)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
388 views • October 05, 2020
Casting a fire ant colony with molten aluminum. The aluminum pouring got a little sloppy on this cast and the grass caught on fire, but the cast turned out amazing. Be sure to check out my other videos to see the casting of larger fire ant colonies as well the casting of a few other types of ant colonies.
This is a medium sized cast compared to the other fire ant colonies that I have done. The final cast is 14.8 lbs., 13" at its widest, and 12.5" deep.
See more detailed pictures of the resulting display at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/061/
This is a medium sized cast compared to the other fire ant colonies that I have done. The final cast is 14.8 lbs., 13" at its widest, and 12.5" deep.
See more detailed pictures of the resulting display at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.