BC Government Reaction to First Covid Protest

Here, I was at the very first Covid protest in Canada with Susan Stanfield-Spooner on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Vancouver. British Columbia Minister of Health, Adrian Dix went on TV to say that our group protest march should be ignored as we are people who just want attention and that we take advantage of the suffering of others.



This is a FAIR USE of Global TV News' video from April 13th, 2020.

Here is the link:

https://globalnews.ca/news/6812669/viral-video-gathering-coronavirus/

My friend, Dan Dicks of Press for Truth, was with the 19 of us and he got about 3 million views on his Twitter video! His wife was promptly fired from her job because, you can see her say in the video, "don't let the government tell you what to do". This was in the earliest days, 2.5 years ago when we really felt like revolutionaries without he support of the general population. Now we have a lot of support as Covid has woken up billions of people! See my Covid playlist of videos with the best video record of the first six months of protests in Vancouver: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/MvJhNKBqhfGO/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

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