ChinaJoe deep state will either Arrest Donald Trump on Trumped up charges or assassinate him like they did Kennedy he is going to be the President of the United States Donald J Trump WW3
Donald Trump is so far ahead in the polls, I don’t even know why they’re having a primary!
Donald Trump is the Republican nominee and in the polls there’s two options now for the deep state to either arrest Donald Trump on trumped up charges or assassinate him like they did Kennedy he is going to be the President of the United States Donald J Trump
I agree with him. I think we are headed toward our displays of violence into 2024 we’re in the season for where in the timing for cyclist point toward it.
