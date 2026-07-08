Tucker Carlson - Unless Trump stops it, our treasonous Congress will merge the US military with Israel’s genocidal forces - 7-06-2026

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This month, unless Donald Trump stops it, our treasonous Congress is likely to merge the US military with Israel’s genocidal armed forces. Dennis Kucinich on the end of American sovereignty.
0:00 The Attempt to Merge the US Military With the IDF
6:08 The Subversion of Congress
12:30 Why Is So Much Money Spent on Defense?
25:15 Israel's Genocide
26:59 Who Is Pushing This Bill?
45:33 How Can America Remain Independent?
48:38 Are People Getting Radical?
52:41 Will Democrats Vote Against This Bill?
55:46 Was This System Designed to Hurt Our Country?
58:50 Has Anyone Explicitly Defended This?
59:24 Will Trump Veto This Bill?
1:03:10 Is It Possible to Fix the System?