Tucker Carlson - Unless Trump stops it, our treasonous Congress will merge the US military with Israel’s genocidal forces - 7-06-2026

This month, unless Donald Trump stops it, our treasonous Congress is likely to merge the US military with Israel’s genocidal armed forces. Dennis Kucinich on the end of American sovereignty.





0:00 The Attempt to Merge the US Military With the IDF

6:08 The Subversion of Congress

12:30 Why Is So Much Money Spent on Defense?

25:15 Israel's Genocide

26:59 Who Is Pushing This Bill?

45:33 How Can America Remain Independent?

48:38 Are People Getting Radical?

52:41 Will Democrats Vote Against This Bill?

55:46 Was This System Designed to Hurt Our Country?

58:50 Has Anyone Explicitly Defended This?

59:24 Will Trump Veto This Bill?

1:03:10 Is It Possible to Fix the System?