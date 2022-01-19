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Prophecies for the New Year 2022 | English | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
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10 views • January 19, 2022
2022 - YEAR OF SHAKING AND SHINING
Prophecies for the New Year 2022 | English | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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#EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #ChristianMessage #2022PromiseWord #2022PropheticWord #2020Prophecies
Prophecies for the New Year 2022 | English | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil ( தமிழ் )
https://youtu.be/FYk_8WGKUaY
Watch in Hindi ( हिंदी )
https://youtu.be/GbGls8nMiKs
Watch in Telugu ( తెలుగు )
https://youtu.be/EacR70s1fe4
Watch in Malayalam ( മലയാളം )
https://youtu.be/SzbjiIaeKjU
Watch in French ( Français )
https://youtu.be/GlrRoVMq-RY
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To Share your Testimonies & For Prayers, Contact Us
+91-44-26501290
+91 98845 01270
[email protected]
Send your Prayer Requests to the link:
http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TamilMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/HindiMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
https://ezekiahfrancis.org/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store:
http://bit.ly/BPM-App
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachah@icici
http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #ChristianMessage #2022PromiseWord #2022PropheticWord #2020Prophecies
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