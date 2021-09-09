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Housing and Mortgage Market Lessons from COVID
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74 views • September 09, 2021
Mark Calabria - former Director Federal Housing Finance Agency & Chief Economist to the Vice President
Dr. Calabria was a leader in the housing and mortgage market response to COVID-19. Building upon his experience during both the 2008 financial crisis and Hurricane Katrina, Dr. Calabria crafted policy responses that protected families impacted by COVID-19 and did so at no cost to the taxpayer. He shares his experiences and predictions on the direction of our housing and mortgage markets.
Twitter: @MarkCalabria
Dr. Calabria was a leader in the housing and mortgage market response to COVID-19. Building upon his experience during both the 2008 financial crisis and Hurricane Katrina, Dr. Calabria crafted policy responses that protected families impacted by COVID-19 and did so at no cost to the taxpayer. He shares his experiences and predictions on the direction of our housing and mortgage markets.
Twitter: @MarkCalabria
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