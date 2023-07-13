The Button Is Awful

This time on Conservative Reacts, I’m reacting to an episode of The Button, from Cut. On this YouTube dating show, the contestants are supposed to find a date, but just wind up trying to eliminate each other. We’ve reacted to some Jubilee videos, which is a similar channel, so I thought it was time to give Cut a chance. Let us know if you’d like us to make another one of these or what other videos would you like us to react to in the comments below!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.