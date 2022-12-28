Nunes: Twitter Files Reveal 'Unprecedented Abuse' by Intel Agencies

In the final part of an exclusive interview, Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes told One America News that the release of the Twitter Files has revealed an unprecedented abuse of intelligence agencies. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.
