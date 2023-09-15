Create New Account
Milton Keynes
channel image
Milton Keynes Exposed!
12 Subscribers
18 views
Published 14 hours ago

Milton Keynes is one of the most beautiful places in England and perfect for raising a family. However, the children are being both preyed upon and morally corrupted. Here, I catalogue my despair of finding no governing authority to turn to for assistance. Instead, I find the authorities complicit in the proliferation of pornography and the sexualization of our children as young as three.

Keywords
pridelifechurchcultureartcouncilmoralscowsconcretemiltonsculpturenicolasgraffitiobscenekeynesmoreton

