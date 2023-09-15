Milton Keynes is one of the most beautiful places in England and perfect for raising a family. However, the children are being both preyed upon and morally corrupted. Here, I catalogue my despair of finding no governing authority to turn to for assistance. Instead, I find the authorities complicit in the proliferation of pornography and the sexualization of our children as young as three.
