The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jesus Up In Your Face!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub



Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Maybe you've heard in the Church that we are to "seek his face".

This used to confuse me for years until I learned that his face is his presence. The very essence of Jesus through his word, study, meditation on, and practice of.

Over time you may discover that there is no better feeling in the world, than to be face-to-face with the Father. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

GOD SEES YOU ᴴᴰ | Christian Motivation

Grace, Grit & Love

https://www.youtube.com/@GraceGritLove

Angelica - Face To Face

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3CqCRQd

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3JBJsuJ

Real 80s CCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net