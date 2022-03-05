Satan Has Come Down Unto You ~ The 4th Thunder

False Witness Rg Stair has a Remarkable Answer to a caller about Rg's Revelation of the 4th Thunder being sounded in 2015. This call took place Excatly one Year Ago Today !!Rg stair Never Revealed The 4th Thunder in 2015 ~ BUT Yet Told the Caller He was Waiting for the 5th One to Blow, Lie Upon Lie ~ Perversion Upon Perversion, Here a Lot There a LotIt is really ALL a Bunch of Lies from The Beginning to the End of the Life of False Witness Ralph Stair. His Prodigy & Heir to His Throne, James Rice Echos His little god ralph very clearly. The 7 Thunders were Never Given to Anyone to Reveal."Thus Saith The Lord, It Is Written", REVELATION 10:4 And when the seven thunders had uttered their voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Seal up those things which the seven thunders uttered, and write them not.Once God has it Written it is Forever Settled in Heaven and Will NEVER Change !!!THEY WERE SEALED UP !!!