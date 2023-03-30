New Hope for Vaccine-Injured Comes from a Treatment Protocol With Nattokinase - Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Robert Malone: "I've just completed this FLCCC recovery protocol that has multiple different drugs. And I augmented that with another agent that is an enzyme – which helps break up these fibrin clots – called nattokinase. And I can tell you personally ... I feel much better. My wife tells me I have longer stride length; I have much more energy and stamina than I used to have after completing that protocol — which is in part designed, as you say, to displace spike off of various binding sites in your body."Full Interview: https://bit.ly/Spike-Detox
FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment Protocol: https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/
TWC Formula With Nattokinase: tinyurl.com/spike-support
