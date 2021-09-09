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FULL SHOW: Federal Court Releases Names of Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Clients
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250 views • September 09, 2021
Once again, the mainstream media refuses to cover the massive story of the industrial level sex trafficking operation being run by Jeffrey Epstein and so Infowars gets the exclusive. Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer to discuss the latest developments in the Maxwell case as well as the fake bait being put out there to distract from the real story. The Biden Clown World continues as the evidence continues to mount that the Afghanistan pullout wasn't botched, but was perfectly executed as a pro-Taliban agenda. Dr. Randy Fishbein joins the broadcast to discuss the decades-long corruption of Anthony Fauci and how he’s gotten away with it for so long.
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