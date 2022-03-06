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The Prophetic Parallels - Rapture & Tribulation
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90 views • March 06, 2022
Stephen Dexter proves how the Bible is based on accurate predictions of events. He uses three calendars to prove his point. This video is superb and a must see. Time is very short - please share with friends and family members
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