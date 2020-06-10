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Dutch restaurant - Robot Waiter used for social distancing
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19 views • June 10, 2020
Dadawan, an Asian fusion restaurant in the district of Maastricht in the Netherlands, has added an unusual group of workers to their waitstaff. James, Amy, and Aker, as they are known, are robots that the restaurant is using to deliver drinks to patrons, minimising the trips the human staff of Dadawan have to make.
Additionally, the restaurant employs Jamie, the robot concierge, who greets customers and performs a quick skin temperature scan to determine whether or not they can enter, since a high temperature is a symptom of COVID-19.
More info on:
https://www.outlookindia.com/outlooktraveller/explore/story/70507/restaurant-in-the-netherlands-employs-robot-waiters
Additionally, the restaurant employs Jamie, the robot concierge, who greets customers and performs a quick skin temperature scan to determine whether or not they can enter, since a high temperature is a symptom of COVID-19.
More info on:
https://www.outlookindia.com/outlooktraveller/explore/story/70507/restaurant-in-the-netherlands-employs-robot-waiters
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