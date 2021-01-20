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Core Reality Volume 1 Centennial Guard
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52 views • January 20, 2021
Twenty-year-old Eli is conflicted over serving the founding fathers who conspire against the same British Empire his parents died fighting for in the French and Indian War, until a mysterious girl helps him travel to another time and place where he must save the future and the past from an ancient evil that grows in the shadows of liberty.
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