❗️Nothing to see here, just America exporting its "democratic principles" to the civilians of Gaza
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Israelis film hundreds of missiles in a courtyard, probably been delivered by the American military cargo planes we saw landing in Israel this week? The Israeli man says on the video:

"These are all getting prepared to be dropped on Gaza tomorrow".

Source @Juan Sinmiedo / Fearless John / Aussie Cossack


israelusagazaciviliansmilitary aidcarpet bombing

