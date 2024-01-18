Create New Account
WEF UPDATE AT DAVOS - Prickly CNN anchor at WEF!
Rick Langley
928 Subscribers
84 views
Published 19 hours ago
Prickly CNN anchor couldn't believe we pressed him at WEF!

Rebel News reporters confront CNN News anchor Richard Quest, questioning the network's cozy relationship while reporting on the elite gathering.

https://www.rebelnews.com/prickly_cnn_anchor_couldn_t_believe_we_pressed_him_at_wef

