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ALERT! Something Big Happened Under The Radar While Biden Enflamed Chaos In Afghanistan!
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660 views • August 29, 2021
ATTENTION!!! GO TO "BLAZE TV" and listen to peabrain PELOSI, after braindead biden, speaking publicly says, "I'm happy to take questions if that's ok..." and PELOSI says..." am I off?.....NO..WE DON'T WANT HIM TO TALK"!!!!! this audio clip speaks VOLUMES!!! PEABRAIN DON'T WANT THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES TO TALK!!!! You have GOT to hear this!!
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