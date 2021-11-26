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IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND!
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50 views • November 26, 2021
The word "disciple" is commonly referred to someone who is a more serious Christian, BUT this is a completely FALSE teaching. A disciple is synonymous with a Christian, they are interchangeable terms. This short video shows what the Bible says.
Click here to watch a longer video about what Jesus requires for someone to be a Christian. It is called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to watch a longer video about what Jesus requires for someone to be a Christian. It is called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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