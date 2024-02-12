Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New York's Illegal Alien Compounds Exposed _ STABBINGS, DRUGS, DEATHS, AND MORE _ Muckraker Report
channel image
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
41 views
Published 17 hours ago

Mirrored Content 

Muckraker has obtained never-before-seen undercover footage from inside three of New York's secret illegal alien compounds. 

The footage includes conversations with security guards who speak of stabbings, drugs, deaths, and other events inside these facilities. 

The footage also includes interviews with numerous illegal aliens living inside these compounds as they wait for Medicaid and government issued ID's. 

We also interviewed a whistleblower who formerly worked inside these facilities.

Keywords
illegal immigrationnew yorkmuckraker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket