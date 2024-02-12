New York's Illegal Alien Compounds Exposed _ STABBINGS, DRUGS, DEATHS, AND MORE _ Muckraker Report

Mirrored Content



Muckraker has obtained never-before-seen undercover footage from inside three of New York's secret illegal alien compounds.



The footage includes conversations with security guards who speak of stabbings, drugs, deaths, and other events inside these facilities.



The footage also includes interviews with numerous illegal aliens living inside these compounds as they wait for Medicaid and government issued ID's.



We also interviewed a whistleblower who formerly worked inside these facilities.

