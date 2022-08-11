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Mail aan Baudet: Cyberaanval is te voorkomen & motie om gas aan te boren als dat nodig is
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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7 views • August 11, 2022

Baudet T.H.P. (FVD) | Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaalhttps://www.tweedekamer.nl/kamerleden_en_commissies/alle_kamerleden/baudet-thp-fvd

https://www.tweedekamer.nl/kamerstukken/kamervragen/detail?id=2021Z02298&did=2021D05103

Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS

https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/

Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda

http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, Water Catholyte, Oxidal with Methylene Blue: Possible Effects of Influence over Coronavirus SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 with Disease COVID-19 - Journal of Infectious Diseases and Research (ISSN: 2688-6537)

https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf

170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group

https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I

Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8

Top-down solar modulation of climate: evidence for centennial-scale change - IOPscience

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/5/3/034008

Looking to the sun - environmentalresearchweb

https://web.archive.org/web/20141015202526/http://environmentalresearchweb.org:80/cws/article/news/43667

PIERS CORBYN Man-Made Climate Change Does not Exist!

https://www.bundestag.de/resource/blob/666002/21b43e1b155051227ef2981acd52c254/19-16-292-C-Corbyn-data.pdf

De Jensen Show

https://jensen.nl/articles/de-jensen-show/page/1

Covid-19: de feiten

https://jensen.nl/covid-19-de-feiten-3009/

Plannen voor onrechtmatige verplichte/gedwongen vaccinatie? Caroline vd Plas spreekt - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT1JqbCmGbo&t=19s

Maatschappelijk beeld en uitvoeringstoets | Publicatie | Rijksoverheid.nl

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/documenten/publicaties/2022/01/21/maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets

maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf

https://open.overheid.nl/repository/ronl-dcac09fc-bf64-4739-a16a-cc1c8a357d50/1/pdf/maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf

Keywords
genocideinternetjensenthierry baudetnederlandvaccinatievrijheidcovidthe great resetbuild back betterschwabverplichtcyberaanvalontvolkingnieuwe wereld ordeapenpokkenfinanciele systeemstroomvoorzieningstroomuitvaldeportatiesvoorkomenintel management engine
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