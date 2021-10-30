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''THESE HOSPITALS ARE MURDERING PEOPLE AND THEY KNOW IT'' - ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ (mirrored)
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1076 views • October 30, 2021
''THESE HOSPITALS ARE MURDERING PEOPLE AND THEY KNOW IT'' - ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yyFNvTRAwOsg/
Source: Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD. Yes is murder for money. They are taking part in the Genocide. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZO0bCMYeTLUG/
NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfngzhqpnqde/
Kentucky lap-dance principal in more hot water after Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ video surfaces
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SeKaILIbVDU8/
Kentucky School Staff Get Lap Dances From Male Students in Lingerie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ML9Zk8WJRAJn/
Amazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrnHatthXRoX/
DOES A VAX ANTIDOTE EXIST? ASK DOCTOR JANE ON THE STEW PETERS SHOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hntaJZKyXmzA/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
8000 Mayo Clinic Employees to be Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/peuxd1OejOXw/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
3 JUDGES SENTENCE THEMSELVES TO DEATH WITH VAXXXINE MANDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Ea7qnAggEhU/
Pure Blooded (Hot Blooded parody). Hilarious. Worth the watch!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xOaxvpPO96UA/
CCP Party Memebers Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qg7DGd9XffZA/
CLONING DOCUMENTARY, MICHAEL JACKSON, TUPAC AND OTHER CELEBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kz9bUT2p8tdA/
David Wilcock joins Mike Adams to warn about Extraterrestrials consuming humans for sustenance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2S6HVUn6khp/
CHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS - OVER 300 CHILDREN KILLED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bnG0s0cc8IOe/
Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yyFNvTRAwOsg/
Source: Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD. Yes is murder for money. They are taking part in the Genocide. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZO0bCMYeTLUG/
NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfngzhqpnqde/
Kentucky lap-dance principal in more hot water after Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ video surfaces
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SeKaILIbVDU8/
Kentucky School Staff Get Lap Dances From Male Students in Lingerie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ML9Zk8WJRAJn/
Amazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrnHatthXRoX/
DOES A VAX ANTIDOTE EXIST? ASK DOCTOR JANE ON THE STEW PETERS SHOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hntaJZKyXmzA/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
8000 Mayo Clinic Employees to be Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/peuxd1OejOXw/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
3 JUDGES SENTENCE THEMSELVES TO DEATH WITH VAXXXINE MANDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Ea7qnAggEhU/
Pure Blooded (Hot Blooded parody). Hilarious. Worth the watch!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xOaxvpPO96UA/
CCP Party Memebers Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qg7DGd9XffZA/
CLONING DOCUMENTARY, MICHAEL JACKSON, TUPAC AND OTHER CELEBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kz9bUT2p8tdA/
David Wilcock joins Mike Adams to warn about Extraterrestrials consuming humans for sustenance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2S6HVUn6khp/
CHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS - OVER 300 CHILDREN KILLED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bnG0s0cc8IOe/
Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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