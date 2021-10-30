''THESE HOSPITALS ARE MURDERING PEOPLE AND THEY KNOW IT'' - ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ (mirrored)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-Source: Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD. Yes is murder for money. They are taking part in the Genocide. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZERKentucky lap-dance principal in more hot water after Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ video surfacesKentucky School Staff Get Lap Dances From Male Students in LingerieAmazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...DOES A VAX ANTIDOTE EXIST? ASK DOCTOR JANE ON THE STEW PETERS SHOWAre Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.8000 Mayo Clinic Employees to be Fired for Refusing COVID-19 VaccinesThere is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.3 JUDGES SENTENCE THEMSELVES TO DEATH WITH VAXXXINE MANDATEPure Blooded (Hot Blooded parody). Hilarious. Worth the watch!CCP Party Memebers Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.CLONING DOCUMENTARY, MICHAEL JACKSON, TUPAC AND OTHER CELEBSDavid Wilcock joins Mike Adams to warn about Extraterrestrials consuming humans for sustenanceCHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS - OVER 300 CHILDREN KILLEDAnother black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal TestimonyTELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston VideoTHIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformedThe BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?Category News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over