GREAT AMERICAN MEET-UP BEFORE GRID GOES DOWN!
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


March 7, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE JOIN JEFF JUNE 7-9, TULSA!

NEW YORK MILITARIZES SUBWAY FOR FUTURE FALSE FLAG?

PEDO JOE SECRETLY FLEW IN 320K CRIMINAL TERRORISTS FOR CRISIS CASCADE!

FBI/CIA SETS UP SICARIOS FOR US POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS AND INFRASTRUCTURE ATTACKS!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4htpeh-great-american-meet-up-before-grid-goes-down.html

Keywords
false flag, president, america, fbi, us, cia, intel, biden, crisis, infrastructure, subway, attacks, grid down, blackout scenarios, jeffrey prather, prather point, political assassinations, new york, cascade, meet-up, militarizes, flew in, 320 thousand, criminal terrorists

