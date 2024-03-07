Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
March 7, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE JOIN JEFF JUNE 7-9, TULSA!
NEW YORK MILITARIZES SUBWAY FOR FUTURE FALSE FLAG?
PEDO JOE SECRETLY FLEW IN 320K CRIMINAL TERRORISTS FOR CRISIS CASCADE!
FBI/CIA SETS UP SICARIOS FOR US POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS AND INFRASTRUCTURE ATTACKS!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4htpeh-great-american-meet-up-before-grid-goes-down.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.