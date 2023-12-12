HOW WOULD A WW2 T34-85 OR OTHER RUSSIAN TANK DO AGAINST MODERN TANKS IN THE UKRAINE?

We have some fun with War Thundery and take a Russian WW2 tank, a few of them really, and put them up against the kind of tanks being used in the Ukraine today. Next video coming we do WW2 GERMAN tanks!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.