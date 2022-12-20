X22 Spotlight | Tom Renz - Fauci’s Time Is Up, Election Rigging, Covid, It’s All The Same Players

Today’s Guest: Thomas Renz

Website: Renz Law

https://renz-law.com

http://tomrenz.com

Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases against the CDC and DHS regarding the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. The conversation begins with Tom talking about the Twitter files and how Fauci’s time is up. All will be revealed and the public will know the truth. The election rigging, covid, it’s all the same players and the truth will be revealed.

Thomas Renz says he has people on the inside feeding him information that Fauci & Co. are beyond panicked. They don’t know how to stop what’s coming. Renz says he’s already won, it’s a matter of when.

The biggest tie into his lawsuit is finding out the DOD and Intelligence Community are involved in the origins of Covid.

Hunter Biden is one of the single connecting pieces that ties this all together. It’s a game of chess. Moves & countermoves. It’s about who can get the intel the fastest



