Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung

ORWELL CITY - September 15, 2021



What we know as COVID-19 is not a new disease. It has been described before as Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).



However, there's something in particular that differentiates it from the classic ARS as we know: the presence of uni or bilateral cases of pneumonia in patients who are affected.



What is the reason behind this difference?



According to Dr. José Luis Sevillano, the inoculated graphene oxide takes up to three months to travel and settle in the lung to be degraded and eliminated by the lung. Once that amount of time has elapsed, it's enough to irradiate the intoxicated with specific electrofrequencies to begin to express the symptoms of ARS and COVID lung. This organ is more affected than the rest because it's impregnated with a nanomaterial capable of receiving and multiplying non-ionizing waves at levels that are highly detrimental to health.



As La Quinta Columna has said in a moment, with all these deductions, it could be said that SARS is nothing more than Severe Acute Radiation Syndrome. That's where the acronym of the disease would come from.



In this story, many acronyms seem to be acquiring more strength, such as COVID-19.



COVID: Certificate of Vaccination, 19: AI (A is the 1st letter of the alphabet = 1, while I the 9th = 9).



It's no surprise that after all the nanomaterials and electronic components found in the miscalled vaccines, we're witnessing how part of the population is becoming transhumans and dying in the process. Eugenics at its finest.



For more details on how this condition occurs, refer to the above video Orwell City has subtitled on this occasion.