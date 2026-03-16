629: Formulating A Plan For Health | Shawn Wells (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The supplement formulator to the stars has devoted his life to understanding how to improve the human body’s performance, especially the brain’s neuroplasticity. His further work with psychedelics makes him uniquely qualified to understand how to blend them with nootropics into new formulas.
Shawn Wells is the author of “The Energy Formula” and has built and sold multiple companies in the health & wellness industry as the founder of Zone Halo Research. He has traveled the world speaking as an Ingredientologist about supplements and sports nutrition, and still finds time to work as a consultant for firms in the Healthcare industry.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com
Shawn Wells: www.ShawnWells.com