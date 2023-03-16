99 Steven D Kelley - Former CIA State Dept Contractor, Laser Pioneer, Children Under the Getty - TruthStream with Joe and Scott - March 15, 2023

Grateful thanks, for the interview given by Joe and Scott, at TruthStream on Rumble, Thanks to 7arch_angels2, for the help making the contacts. - Cynthia said.

Original interview at TruthStream is:

https://rumble.com/v2daw82-steven-d-kelly-former-ciastate-dept.-agent-laser-pioneer-children-under-the.html

Telegram group https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPageWebsite https://childrenunderthegetty.com

Steven D Kelley is an Optics engineer ,laser pioneer and inventor who created Laser weapon systems for military use. He was contracted through the NSA , CIA and other government agencies to provide high precision laser technology through his company SK industries.

Through his work, he was made aware of the multilevel under ground systems of tunnels and bunkers that exist under the Getty Museum.

He had devoted the last few years of his life of making people aware of this “City under the Getty “, a system of tunnels that connect this site to Deep Underground Military Bases, a place of advance technology and a place for the global elite to retreat to in case of a global apocalypse.

The Getty is the only access point to this system on private property. All other entry points are on government controlled areas through the (D.U.M.B.s). These bases are connected to each other by a systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking. Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to OCCUPY THE GETTY and gain access to these underground areas.

A Perfect Life feature film

https://youtu.be/KSTwkuYWoT0

