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Why Can’t I Stop Being Triggered
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14 views • September 29, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3833/toilet-trained-at-gunpoint-call-in-show-september-20th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3833-toilet-trained-at-gunpoint-call-in-show-september-20th-2017
Question: "Years ago I was in an abusive relationship and now I struggle with anxiety and depression. Then, in the last few years the SJW era began, which I feel essentially compounded my post-abuse condition due to its key feature of bullying and hating. I’m always so wrapped up in how I’m viewed and I'm hyper critical of myself all the time. I take everything personally and always worry whether I'm doing something wrong. It's also left me feeling jaded and bitter about the world. How can I stop criticizing myself so much and stop all these unproductive feelings?"
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3833/toilet-trained-at-gunpoint-call-in-show-september-20th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3833-toilet-trained-at-gunpoint-call-in-show-september-20th-2017
Question: "Years ago I was in an abusive relationship and now I struggle with anxiety and depression. Then, in the last few years the SJW era began, which I feel essentially compounded my post-abuse condition due to its key feature of bullying and hating. I’m always so wrapped up in how I’m viewed and I'm hyper critical of myself all the time. I take everything personally and always worry whether I'm doing something wrong. It's also left me feeling jaded and bitter about the world. How can I stop criticizing myself so much and stop all these unproductive feelings?"
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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