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Alex Jones responds to PBS Hit Piece
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53 views • July 30, 2020
Yup, another mainstream media hatchet job that no one is buying. The deep state is panicking, because they know their time is short. The end result will drive more viewers to infowars, and the audience will double once more.
As a 20 year daily viewer, Alex never talks "lizard people" or "teleportation". Pure Bullsh*t. The genie is out of the bottle.
"No weapon formed against us shall prosper."
As a 20 year daily viewer, Alex never talks "lizard people" or "teleportation". Pure Bullsh*t. The genie is out of the bottle.
"No weapon formed against us shall prosper."
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