BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE’VE BEEN HAD! Infrared Satellite Images Now Show China And Russia Preparing For MAJOR OFFENSIVE!
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
494 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
987 views • July 19, 2022

About

RR News Update! – July 19th, 2022 – By: Justus Knight

Restricted Republic is your premier ‘Truth News’ network! Old school journalism where we always referenced, researched and always ready to sort out the Political and Main Stream Media misinformation machines!

SHARE, COMMENT and SPREAD THE WORD about Restricted Republic!

We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!

On today’s broadcast:

WE’VE BEEN HAD! Infrared Satellite Images Now Show China And Russia Preparing For MAJOR OFFENSIVE! We should come to expect nothing less than deceit from our U.S. Government, even incompetence, but this is beyond any of that. When you risk the lives and livelihoods of every American in a way most can’t fathom, nor are even being told, you should be help accountable…but of course they never are. This time, the results are catastrophic…and no one is saying a word!

God Speed and God Bless!

Justus Knight

Join Us At The Following:

Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@RestrictedRepublic
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic

Referenced Sources:

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/10/inflation-biden-says-lowering-prices-is-his-top-economic-priority-.html

https://www.profarmer.com/news/policy-update/biden-plan-boost-wheat-soybean-acres-called-baffling-convoluted-without-much-0

https://www.profarmer.com/news/policy-update/biden-admin-wants-significantly-boost-some-commodity-loan-rates-two-years

https://prairiepundit.blogspot.com/2022/07/us-wheat-farmers-deal-with-biden-pushed.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/61790625

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/631A/production/_125907352_soil_moisture_anomaly_france_may_june_20222x-nc.png

https://earthdaily.com/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-62149522

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-19/Chinese-envoy-outlines-propositions-to-address-global-food-crisis-1bNviheGVnq/index.html

https://supchina.com/2022/06/24/chinas-surprising-bumper-summer-wheat-harvest/

https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/05/29/a103441385.html

https://hebei.ifeng.com/c/8GvEk7BGObH

https://www.reuters.com/business/china-ensure-agricultural-product-supplies-including-grains-2022-03-05/

https://theweek.com/news/1004107/extreme-heat-and-drought-are-crushing-key-crops-and-punishing-us-farmers

https://www.farmprogress.com/wheat/wheat-yields-variable-across-texas-most-areas-hurt-drought

https://news.yahoo.com/severe-drought-devastates-washington-states-183019421.html

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/01/politics/joe-biden-gas-food-prices/index.html

https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-official-says-food-shortages-will-push-farmers-green-energy-never-let-crisis-go-waste

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBxpwOmAQcw

https://www.bernama.com/en/world/news.php?id=2101567

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/05/17/pr22158-statement-md-on-joint-plan-to-address-food-insecurity

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsrussiachinamajor offensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy