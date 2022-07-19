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RR News Update! – July 19th, 2022 – By: Justus Knight
Restricted Republic is your premier ‘Truth News’ network! Old school journalism where we always referenced, researched and always ready to sort out the Political and Main Stream Media misinformation machines!
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On today’s broadcast:
WE’VE BEEN HAD! Infrared Satellite Images Now Show China And Russia Preparing For MAJOR OFFENSIVE! We should come to expect nothing less than deceit from our U.S. Government, even incompetence, but this is beyond any of that. When you risk the lives and livelihoods of every American in a way most can’t fathom, nor are even being told, you should be help accountable…but of course they never are. This time, the results are catastrophic…and no one is saying a word!
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
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Referenced Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/10/inflation-biden-says-lowering-prices-is-his-top-economic-priority-.html
https://www.profarmer.com/news/policy-update/biden-plan-boost-wheat-soybean-acres-called-baffling-convoluted-without-much-0
https://www.profarmer.com/news/policy-update/biden-admin-wants-significantly-boost-some-commodity-loan-rates-two-years
https://prairiepundit.blogspot.com/2022/07/us-wheat-farmers-deal-with-biden-pushed.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/61790625
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/631A/production/_125907352_soil_moisture_anomaly_france_may_june_20222x-nc.png
https://earthdaily.com/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-62149522
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-19/Chinese-envoy-outlines-propositions-to-address-global-food-crisis-1bNviheGVnq/index.html
https://supchina.com/2022/06/24/chinas-surprising-bumper-summer-wheat-harvest/
https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/05/29/a103441385.html
https://hebei.ifeng.com/c/8GvEk7BGObH
https://www.reuters.com/business/china-ensure-agricultural-product-supplies-including-grains-2022-03-05/
https://theweek.com/news/1004107/extreme-heat-and-drought-are-crushing-key-crops-and-punishing-us-farmers
https://www.farmprogress.com/wheat/wheat-yields-variable-across-texas-most-areas-hurt-drought
https://news.yahoo.com/severe-drought-devastates-washington-states-183019421.html
https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/01/politics/joe-biden-gas-food-prices/index.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-official-says-food-shortages-will-push-farmers-green-energy-never-let-crisis-go-waste
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBxpwOmAQcw
https://www.bernama.com/en/world/news.php?id=2101567
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/05/17/pr22158-statement-md-on-joint-plan-to-address-food-insecurity