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ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΣΑΣ EXΩ ΠΕΙ ΠΩΣ ΕΤΟΙΜΑΖΕΙ Ο ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΔΕΜΕΡΤΖΗΣ
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467 views • May 28, 2021
28/05/2021 ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΣΑΣ ΕΧΩ ΠΕΙ ΠΩΣ ΕΤΟΙΜΑΖΕΙ Ο ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ Ο ΔΕΜΕΡΤΖΗΣ, ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΒΟΗΘΗΣΕΙ ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟΥΣ ΣΥΝΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ.ΕΤΣΙ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΚΑΘΑΡΟΙ ΠΑΝΤΕΛΟΝΑΤΟΙ ΑΝΤΡΕΣ-ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ-ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΕΣ ΟΣΑ ΤΑΖΟΥΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΙΔΟΥΝ.ΕΝΩ ΟΙ ΚΟΥΦΙΟΚΟΧΙΝΑΚΙΔΕΣ ΤΑ ΚΑΘΑΡΜΑΤΑ ΟΙ ΠΡΟΔΟΤΕΣ ΟΙ ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΕΣ ΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΘΑ...ΘΑ...ΘΑ...
ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΙΡΕΣΤΕ...!!!
ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΙΡΕΣΤΕ...!!!
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