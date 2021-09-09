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Unspeakable Evil: Fauci Admitted to Creating “Doomsday Virus,” Gain-of-Function Weapon - FULL SHOW 9/8/21
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302 views • September 09, 2021
On the heels of a FOIA suit by The Intercept that received to 900 pages of documents proving Fauci created Covid-19 in the Wuhan lab, a video from 2012 has surfaced of Fauci confessing to the creation of a doomsday virus. The author of the US bioweapons law - and former top UN prosecutor - Dr. Francis Boyle will join Alex Jones live on air to discuss the next steps of Nuremberg 2.0 and Fauci's arrest.
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