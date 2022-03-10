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Drink Along 26 Boulevard Brewing Manhattan Social Club Ale 4/5
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11 views • March 10, 2022
Sorry for the crappy quality of this vid. We're having technical difficulties along with other things.
ABV 12.5 IBUs are 9 SRM is By My Eye 85
The nose is not very beery, interesting and different. She is not rye heavy , dark and smoky with a burnt note.
Initial hit is thin and tasty.
The flavor profile is centered on the soft palate and down the center of the tongue. She is fast, finishing dry and dirty. Hints of cherry on the back end. Rye along with some fruiter/spice notes on the progression from front to back.
All in all a nice solid brew.
I like this brew.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.
Skal!
E and Jimbo
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ABV 12.5 IBUs are 9 SRM is By My Eye 85
The nose is not very beery, interesting and different. She is not rye heavy , dark and smoky with a burnt note.
Initial hit is thin and tasty.
The flavor profile is centered on the soft palate and down the center of the tongue. She is fast, finishing dry and dirty. Hints of cherry on the back end. Rye along with some fruiter/spice notes on the progression from front to back.
All in all a nice solid brew.
I like this brew.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.
Skal!
E and Jimbo
Be the Big 3 folks
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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