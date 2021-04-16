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NHS & FACEBOOK UK ARE PUSHING PLANDEMIC BRAINWASHING TRINKETS OUT TO THE SHEEPLE [2021-04-16] - NICOLA MENDELSOHN (VIDEO)
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50 views • April 16, 2021
NHS AND FACEBOOK UK ARE PUSHING PLANDEMIC BRAINWASHING TRINKETS OUT TO THE SHEEPLE [2021-04-16] - NICOLA MENDELSOHN (VIDEO)
NHS and FaceBook are pushing brainwashing propaganda in the form of picture frame trinkets out to the UNCONSCIOUS masses. The digital picture frames push PRIDE IN DEMOCIDE and the LGBTQP TRANSGENDER MOVEMENT. There is no better way to tell the world "I AM A COVIDIOT CONSPIRACY THEORIST, I LOVE LIVING LIFE AS A SHEEPLE, AND I WILL PROUDLY DIE SO THE GLOBALISTS CAN THRIVE." They are encouraging the sheep to get the Depopulation Agenda Jab and then show their pride by putting a frame around their FB Avatar/Picture to help encourage other Sheeple to follow their footsteps to the Mass Slaughter. Reminds me of the Indians giving away their way of life and lives for trinkets, tobacco, and alcohol. Please people, do some research, THERE NEVER HAS BEEN A COVID PANDEMIC, THE SO-CALLED VIRUS HAS A 99.97% SURVIVABILITY RATE, THE VIRUS IS EASILY TREATABLE WITH CHEAP MEDICATIONS, AND THE GLOBALISTS HAVE BEEN TELLING YOU FOR 50 YEARS OR MORE THAT THEY HAVE A DEPOPULATION AGENDA THAT WILL OCCUR BEFORE 2030.
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
NHS and FaceBook are pushing brainwashing propaganda in the form of picture frame trinkets out to the UNCONSCIOUS masses. The digital picture frames push PRIDE IN DEMOCIDE and the LGBTQP TRANSGENDER MOVEMENT. There is no better way to tell the world "I AM A COVIDIOT CONSPIRACY THEORIST, I LOVE LIVING LIFE AS A SHEEPLE, AND I WILL PROUDLY DIE SO THE GLOBALISTS CAN THRIVE." They are encouraging the sheep to get the Depopulation Agenda Jab and then show their pride by putting a frame around their FB Avatar/Picture to help encourage other Sheeple to follow their footsteps to the Mass Slaughter. Reminds me of the Indians giving away their way of life and lives for trinkets, tobacco, and alcohol. Please people, do some research, THERE NEVER HAS BEEN A COVID PANDEMIC, THE SO-CALLED VIRUS HAS A 99.97% SURVIVABILITY RATE, THE VIRUS IS EASILY TREATABLE WITH CHEAP MEDICATIONS, AND THE GLOBALISTS HAVE BEEN TELLING YOU FOR 50 YEARS OR MORE THAT THEY HAVE A DEPOPULATION AGENDA THAT WILL OCCUR BEFORE 2030.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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