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The Markets Are Rigged, Birth Control For Men, Gates Has Flying Syringes & Russia Kills The Dollar
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210 views • March 25, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Guaranteed to work, birth control pill for men - https://fortune.com/2022/03/23/male-birth-control-pill-human-trials-2022/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Germany returns to full not see - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/germany-conducts-mass-raids-online-insults-elected-officials/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How can you invest in a market that is not free - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nickel-halted-limit-again-chinese-tycoon-begins-covering-giant-short-sparking-fears-another?ref_src=aimlessnews
The left eats its own, cancels CNN 'doctor' - https://twitter.com/DrLeanaWen/status/1506438947366449156?ref_src=aimlessnews
This could get interesting, Trump sues Hillary - https://www.reuters.com/world/us/donald-trump-sues-hillary-clinton-others-over-russian-collusion-allegations-2022-03-24/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gates has been working on flying syringes a long time - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/bill-gates-depopulation-agenda-funding-2008-flying-syringes-and-mosquitos-capable-of-administering-vaccines-now-oxitec-is-releasing-billions-of-safe-effective-gmo-mosquitos.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fentanyl attack in Ohio - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/opioid-attack-seven-hospitalised-as-fentanyl-released-through-air-vents-of-juvenile-detention-center-in-ohio.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Plan to kill the petro dollar in full swing - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/boom-russia-now-demands-europe-pay-gas-rubles/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia open to taking payment in bitcoin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russia-to-accept-bitcoin-for-natural-gas/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dude who jacked off at work doesn't mind light sentences for kiddie porn - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/23/cnn-analyst-shocks-viewers-with-defense-of-ketanji-brown-pedophiles-caught-with-child-porn-deserve-lighter-sentences-because-times-have-changed/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J6 'rioter' gets asylum in Belarus - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10642563/Capitol-rioter-wanted-FBI-granted-ASYLUM-Belarus.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Epstein island for sale - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/23/jeffrey-epstein-islands-for-sale-virgin-islands?ref_src=aimlessnews
Poof, baseball season ends NY mandates - https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/23/adams-vaccine-mandate-performers-athletes-00019851?ref_src=aimlessnews
However, it only applies to athletes, how does any of this make sense - https://nypost.com/2022/03/23/nyc-police-union-bosses-rip-lifting-of-vax-mandate-for-athletes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is what the elite really think of you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/nancy-pelosi-says-eats-530-like-peasant-audio/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia grocery workers go on strike - https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-24-california-grocery-workers-strike-against-supermarket-chains.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Norris and Payton - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1506347071116357639?ref_src=aimlessnews
Smart dog - https://twitter.com/Yoda4ever/status/1505152106587693058?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - Nominee can't find bathroom - https://babylonbee.com/news/senate-hearing-delayed-as-kentanji-brown-has-trouble-locating-the-womens-room?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1506816325099741186?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Wee Have a Problem - from Susan - https://rumble.com/vy2smf-wee-have-a-problem-memetage.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Guaranteed to work, birth control pill for men - https://fortune.com/2022/03/23/male-birth-control-pill-human-trials-2022/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Germany returns to full not see - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/germany-conducts-mass-raids-online-insults-elected-officials/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How can you invest in a market that is not free - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/nickel-halted-limit-again-chinese-tycoon-begins-covering-giant-short-sparking-fears-another?ref_src=aimlessnews
The left eats its own, cancels CNN 'doctor' - https://twitter.com/DrLeanaWen/status/1506438947366449156?ref_src=aimlessnews
This could get interesting, Trump sues Hillary - https://www.reuters.com/world/us/donald-trump-sues-hillary-clinton-others-over-russian-collusion-allegations-2022-03-24/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gates has been working on flying syringes a long time - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/bill-gates-depopulation-agenda-funding-2008-flying-syringes-and-mosquitos-capable-of-administering-vaccines-now-oxitec-is-releasing-billions-of-safe-effective-gmo-mosquitos.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fentanyl attack in Ohio - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/opioid-attack-seven-hospitalised-as-fentanyl-released-through-air-vents-of-juvenile-detention-center-in-ohio.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Plan to kill the petro dollar in full swing - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/boom-russia-now-demands-europe-pay-gas-rubles/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia open to taking payment in bitcoin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russia-to-accept-bitcoin-for-natural-gas/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dude who jacked off at work doesn't mind light sentences for kiddie porn - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/23/cnn-analyst-shocks-viewers-with-defense-of-ketanji-brown-pedophiles-caught-with-child-porn-deserve-lighter-sentences-because-times-have-changed/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J6 'rioter' gets asylum in Belarus - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10642563/Capitol-rioter-wanted-FBI-granted-ASYLUM-Belarus.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Epstein island for sale - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/23/jeffrey-epstein-islands-for-sale-virgin-islands?ref_src=aimlessnews
Poof, baseball season ends NY mandates - https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/23/adams-vaccine-mandate-performers-athletes-00019851?ref_src=aimlessnews
However, it only applies to athletes, how does any of this make sense - https://nypost.com/2022/03/23/nyc-police-union-bosses-rip-lifting-of-vax-mandate-for-athletes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is what the elite really think of you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/nancy-pelosi-says-eats-530-like-peasant-audio/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia grocery workers go on strike - https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-24-california-grocery-workers-strike-against-supermarket-chains.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Norris and Payton - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1506347071116357639?ref_src=aimlessnews
Smart dog - https://twitter.com/Yoda4ever/status/1505152106587693058?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - Nominee can't find bathroom - https://babylonbee.com/news/senate-hearing-delayed-as-kentanji-brown-has-trouble-locating-the-womens-room?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1506816325099741186?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Wee Have a Problem - from Susan - https://rumble.com/vy2smf-wee-have-a-problem-memetage.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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