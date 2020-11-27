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Latino Cannabis Investment Summit
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2 views • November 27, 2020
Latino Investment SummitThe first online cannabis Latino investment summit. Join me for the Latino Investment Summit, an investment platform where entrepreneurs meet accredited investors exposing their companies in a shark tank style event for global sovereign wealth founds, family offices, private and institutional investors and high-level fund managers.
Each year they survey the region’s top institutional and private investors on industry wide concerns, challenges and opportunities. The Latino investment summit considers their allocation strategies and investment vehicles of choice for the coming year, then design a program of relevant content. Each year conference sessions are delivered by high profile, forward-thinking and experienced global experts, institutional investors and superstar managers attracting the very best of the investment in the legal cannabis world.
Latino Investment Summit links:
https://www.latinoinvestmentsummit.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cannabiz-latino-hub/
https://www.facebook.com/LatinoInvestmentSummit/
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Intro
15:11 - CannaVerde Pharma
53:28 - CANNALATINO
01:16:36 - GoodFOR
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 584 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Each year they survey the region’s top institutional and private investors on industry wide concerns, challenges and opportunities. The Latino investment summit considers their allocation strategies and investment vehicles of choice for the coming year, then design a program of relevant content. Each year conference sessions are delivered by high profile, forward-thinking and experienced global experts, institutional investors and superstar managers attracting the very best of the investment in the legal cannabis world.
Latino Investment Summit links:
https://www.latinoinvestmentsummit.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cannabiz-latino-hub/
https://www.facebook.com/LatinoInvestmentSummit/
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Intro
15:11 - CannaVerde Pharma
53:28 - CANNALATINO
01:16:36 - GoodFOR
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 584 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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