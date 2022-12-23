Socialized Media: Hundreds of Israel’s Unit 8200 Ex-spies Work for Facebook, Google, Microsoft

Hundreds of people previously employed by Israel’s Unit 8200 intelligence operation now work for Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and other big American social media and technology companies, according to a report by Mint Press.

Diplomacy is ramping up around Russia’s war in Ukraine, but rather than focusing on negotiations, talks are centered on hardening each side’s battlefield position before a potential Russian offensive that Ukraine and its allies expect early next year. Also, Iran and North Korea are being drawn into the coming prospects of World War Three.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/22





