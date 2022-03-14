Interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman - Fake Virus - Lethal 5G - SGT Report - 72777 - 575757

Excellent Interview!

Dr. Andrew Kaufman and filmmaker Marcy Cravat join SGT Report to discuss germ theory fraud, fake viruses and very real and potentially lethal 5G. Their new film TERRAIN premieres at Ickonic.com later this month.



IMPORTANT! If we do not continue to educate others about the FACT that there are no such things as "contagious viruses", then "they" will just do this BS again. And believe me, IT WILL BE WORSE THE NEXT TIME - because of the lessons they learned this time; they'll simply sew-up the Legal Loopholes and next time they'll REALL tweak-up the 5G and local area poisoning to cause the desired ILLUSION - (at least that's how I'd do it if I were an evil occult NWO Wizard bent on dominating the world...)



72777, 5G, Kaufman, Fake Virus, 575757