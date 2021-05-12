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[May 12, 2021] SEED: Paradise Lost - From Storyboards and Previz to Completion
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53 views • May 13, 2021
This video shows what it looks like to go from storyboards and previz to the completed
animation of SEED: Paradise Lost. It also shows how good pre-planning leads to a good
final product. I always knew about storyboarding for films, but having to do it myself
has really given me a whole new appreciation for the process. When I initially hired my comic book artists Yeysson Bellaiza and Antonio de Zayas, I told them I wanted to use the comic book as a storyboard too, so we were very deliberate in how we did that project. Doing it this way, I could take care of two things at the same time - creating a comic book that would also serve as the storyboard to hand over to the animators. To see the finished project by itself: https://youtu.be/-eMnn0ErcQA
This project was produced under contract with PostCity Film & TV Post Production Facilities in Cape Town, South Africa: https://postcity.tv/
And Cinegestix did all the animations:
http://www.cinegestix.co.za/services/
If you would like to read the SEED comic book:
https://seedtheseries.com/graphic-novels
To learn more about SEED, what happens next in
the story and how you can get involved, please go to: https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
animation of SEED: Paradise Lost. It also shows how good pre-planning leads to a good
final product. I always knew about storyboarding for films, but having to do it myself
has really given me a whole new appreciation for the process. When I initially hired my comic book artists Yeysson Bellaiza and Antonio de Zayas, I told them I wanted to use the comic book as a storyboard too, so we were very deliberate in how we did that project. Doing it this way, I could take care of two things at the same time - creating a comic book that would also serve as the storyboard to hand over to the animators. To see the finished project by itself: https://youtu.be/-eMnn0ErcQA
This project was produced under contract with PostCity Film & TV Post Production Facilities in Cape Town, South Africa: https://postcity.tv/
And Cinegestix did all the animations:
http://www.cinegestix.co.za/services/
If you would like to read the SEED comic book:
https://seedtheseries.com/graphic-novels
To learn more about SEED, what happens next in
the story and how you can get involved, please go to: https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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