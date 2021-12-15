© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 SELECT COMMITTEE ON THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS - Rep Jim Jordan: "Why hasn't our government done a study on natural immunity?" - 12/14/21
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • December 15, 2021
Dr. Marty Makary: "If I can be honest... I don't think they want to know the answer."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.