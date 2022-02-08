SUPPORT FOR FREEDOM CONVOY BY CANDICE BERGIN - NEW CONSERVATIVE LEADER | OTTAWA 🇨🇦 PARLIAMENT

Feb.03,2022

The Conservative Party of Canada has named Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen as its interim leader. The announcement came Wednesday evening after a vote by caucus members.

The Conservative Party ousted Erin O'Toole as its leader earlier in the day following a secret ballot vote in a caucus meeting.



Bergen is among a growing number of Conservatives allying themselves with the protesters – a position that politicians across the political spectrum have criticized.



The protesters want governments to end all pandemic restrictions and vaccination and mask mandates. On Thursday, organizers again said they won’t leave until their demands are met, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected.



In the House of Commons on Monday, Ms. Bergen described the protesters as “passionate, patriotic and peaceful.” On Twitter, she posted pictures of her meeting with some of the people blockading the streets and said they “deserve to be heard and they deserve respect.”